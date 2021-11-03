Memory Leaks: An anti-memorial art project to remember Sikhs massacred in 1984

Memory Leaks by Pritika Chowdhry

By Asia Samachar | India |

An activist artist has created an anti-memorial art project called “Memory Leaks” to help the world remember the Sikhs that were massacred in the 1984 riots. It has been 37 years since the sad chapter in the Indian history, but the pain lingers on, and justice is nowhere to be seen.

In a blog entry, artist, curator, and writer Pritika Chowdhry noted that communal riots have been a brutal reality in India since the Partition of 1947, and still seem to occur with regularity in various parts of the country. While most of the communal riots in the country have targeted the Muslim minority population, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots targeted the Sikh population.

Though linked to assasination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 31 Oct 1984, by her Sikh bodyguards, she noted that the ‘historical events leading up to the assassination are complex’. It led to a bloody four-day pogrom from Nov 1- 4.

“One of the darkest chapters of Indian history, the anti-Sikh riots in the Sikh neighborhoods in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, led to over 17,000 deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, and displacement of over 50,000 Sikhs. Even though official sources under-reported the deaths as 8,000, independent sources claim that over 17,000 lives were lost. In addition, there were tens of thousands of Sikhs who were injured and over 50,000 were displaced.

“Also, numerous Sikh girls and women were gang-raped and killed. But the official numbers were never published. The rioters torched Sikh houses and even tracked each Sikh household with voter lists to ensure they had killed every single member of the family. It was utter mayhem, to say the least,” she writes.

“Unfortunately, none of these things have been acknowledged in the official history of 1984. As per the official account, there was a spontaneous eruption of sectarian violence in the aftermath of the assassination of Mrs. Indira Gandhi. However, international human rights activists have established that this was a planned and deliberate act by Congress workers and the Hindu right. Therefore, the 1984 anti-Sikh riot has been labeled as a pogrom and genocide.”

This brings us to her latest counter-memory project.

To commemorate the tragic incident, the “Memory Leaks” anti-memorial project presents a series of 17 ritual copper vessels used in Hindu temples for cleansing through water and fire, she explained.

These are called “dharapatras” (copper pots with a spouted bottom) and “havans” (copper containers used for lighting the holy fire and making offerings to fire). Each “dharapatra” represents a significant episode of sectarian violence. Each “dharapatra” in the Memory Leaks project has been etched with unending tally marks that signify the unknowable number of deaths in each episode. The official sources under-report the deaths and independent sources usually put the death tally as much higher.

The tally marks on the “dharapatra” titled “Anti-Sikh Pogrom, Delhi, Punjab, 1984” signify the uncounted dead in the anti-Sikh riots that started on November 1st and lasted till November 4th, in 1984.

“The Memory Leaks project is designed to be a reminder that the memories of the riots are continually ‘leaking’ into the present day and creating the same emotional reactions of blame, violence, and fear. I believe that this leaking memory of violent incidents plays a role in the cycle of communal riots that have been occurring in the country since 1947,” explained the artist.

Pritika is currently based in Chicago. She has an MFA in Studio Art, and an MA in Visual Culture and Gender Studies, from University of Wisconsin – Madison. She makes anti-memorials to flips the idea of traditional memorialisation and nationalist monuments on its head, according to her profile.

Readers can join Pritika in memorialising the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh Pogrom, by virtually paying homage in the “Memory Leaks” anti-memorial project . Images of the Memorial Leaks anti-memorial can be seen as a video here – https://youtu.be/if_Ynec-Jj8 .

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here