Venturing out

After practising law for the last 25 years, Sharanjit Kaur braved herself into breaking new grounds for herself. Undeterred by economic uncertainty posed by Covid-19, she teamed up with her law school classmate to set up a boutique law firm. She also volunteers with a Sikh welfare outfit

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Dim sum loving lawyer Sharanjit Kaur took a bold decision last year in the midst of an on-going novel coronavirus pandemic. Undeterred by the economic uncertainty posed by Covid-19, she teamed up with her law school classmate to set up a boutique law firm.

It was time to venture out on her own, she tells Asia Samachar in an interview.

Sharanjit has been practising law for the last 25 years since she was called to the Singapore Bar in 1996. Prior to setting up of Advox Law LLC, she was an equity partner at WithersKhattarWong and a director at boutique firm Gabriel Law Corporation.

Today, she is the co-director of Advox Law LLC, the firm she set up with her good friend of 30 years Shankar Renganathan.

“ It is a new phase for me. It has been pleasantly challenging and a new learning journey. It is totally different to be your own boss and to shoulder the responsibilities of running your own firm,” she adds.

She has also been active on the volunteer circuit, currently serving as the honorary secretary at the Sikh Welfare Council of Singapore ( SIWEC).

Married to a lecturer, she is a mother of three daughters aged 20, 16 and 13.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

PROFESSION

What made you decide to become a lawyer?

Being a science student, I never thought of being a lawyer until my A levels when it dawned on me that I was perhaps better suited to be a lawyer given my personality.

How did you feel you when you started working professionally as a lawyer and what the road ahead then seemed like?

It was indeed an eye opener for me. It is totally unlike the movies or what it is perceived to be. As a practice trainee, I realised that my life ahead as a lawyer will need me to put in a lot of hard work and have grit. I knew that the road ahead was not going to be an easy one for sure. But it did not deter me.

Which areas of practice do you specialise in?

I specialise in family law and personal injury claims.

What gives you the most satisfaction as a lawyer?

Knowing that I am instrumental in helping my client resolve their legal issues expeditiously so that they are better equipped legally, financially, and emotionally to move on to the next stage of their lives.

Were there hurdles and challenges you had to overcome in your practice?

I had to work long hours and weekends for the first few years as I was learning the ropes. I tied the knot in my first year of practice, but that did not pose any challenge to my career as my husband and mum in law were always very supportive. They too like my parents, recognised that a woman should have the equal opportunity to make her career if she wants to.

As I progressed in my career, I had to decide which area of practice I wanted to specialise in. After I had my first daughter, the thought of leaving practice and becoming an in-house counsel, crossed my mind a few times. I am thankful to my bosses and mentors then who encouraged me and guided me along. Before I knew it, I could not think of anything else but practicing the law.

I learnt to adapt and juggle as I went along. At every turn, there were challenges for sure but with resolve, resilience, and hard work, I climbed the corporate ladder. I learnt that you must be happy with whatever you choose to do and give it your best shot.

What made you decide to start your own law firm?

Having accumulated a wealth of experience handling both local and international work such as cross border family disputes and mediation, I decided it was time I ventured out on my own as I would then have the flexibility and platform to focus more on my specialised areas of practice in my own space and at my own pace.

How has it been with the new firm?

It is a new phase for me. It has been pleasantly challenging and a new learning journey. It is totally different to be your own boss and to shoulder the responsibilities of running your own firm.

What is your plan for Advox Law LLC?

To grow further to be more dynamic, versatile and to always be the chosen legal voice for our clients.

FAMILY

Tell us something about your parents?

My father is a retired electrical engineer, and my late mother was a dynamic homemaker. My parents always believed in the value of education and giving me and my brother equal opportunities. They instilled in us the importance of our Sikh values ie working hard, doing Sewa and remembering God in whatever we do.

Having lost my mother at the age of 21, the importance of family and treasuring my loved ones has always stuck with me and I am grateful for the many sacrifices my parents made to bring my brother and me up.

How do you balance your career and time with your family?

Family is everything and my number one priority. I always make time for my family regardless of how my day went at work. My annual leave and off days are always for my daughters be it for their school events, preparing them for exams when they were younger, their birthdays and for our family holidays.

When my daughters were much younger, I recall coming home late from work and they were fast asleep. Naturally I felt guilty for not making time for them. There were also times where I felt that my work was being put on hold as I had to attend to my daughters but eventually, I learnt to accept that there is no one perfect formula to juggle life and I just had to put in my best in all that I did.

Above all, I must thank my family, my helper who has been with me for 20 years now and not forgetting my close friends for always being there when I need them as otherwise it would have been much tougher for me to juggle career and family.

Do you wish for any of your daughters to pursue Law and follow just what you have done for yourself professionally?

I firmly believe that my daughters should pursue the course of study that they like. They should be empowered to pursue the career that they want. They are different personalities and unique in their ways and have their own strengths. But of course, I welcome them into the legal profession if they choose to be in it. Bottom line, they are always reminded that in whatever they choose, they will have to work hard and be resilient as there are no short cuts in life.

VOLUNTEER WORK

Beyond work and home, do you have time to do volunteer work? Tell us about it?

Sewa (volunteering) is one of the core values that I have been brought up with and I am fortunate to have been given the opportunity to give back to society through my Sewa and involvement with the Sikh Welfare Council of Singapore ( SIWEC) since 2013. I am currently the secretary for SIWEC and it is gratifying to serve along with all in SIWEC for the good of the community.

How does your profession as a lawyer add value to your volunteering?

I am able to extend legal help on a pro bono basis

If empowered, what would you do to improve in your ethnic community?

If empowered, I would hope to improve the mindset of some in our community such that they put aside their traditional and conservative outlook towards females be it in education, career or even traveling the world for that matter. Granted that both males and females have their respective roles, however, the same value system should be applied to them both.

GETTING PERSONAL

When the borders open, which is the first country and place you shall pin and visit?

I would want to go for our family trip to Europe which were planning pre Covid-19.

If you’re out for dinner at your favourite joint, what would you order?

Dim sum for sure!

At the end of a long day at work, what best helps you to unwind and relax?

Coming home to my family, catching up with them, watching a movie or sometimes attending a yoga class if it is not too late!

Have you ever felt that you are disadvantaged professionally because you belong to a minority?

I have never felt that way, just because I belong to a minority but, I will say that at times it has been challenging as a woman for sure but not disadvantageous.

What is your message to everyone with regards to their career purse or other ambitions?

There are no short cuts. Pursue your ambitions but do not be overzealous. One should be realistic and happy with whatever we pursue as a career. Just go out there and reach the stars as the world is your oyster!

Tell us something about Sharanjit Kaur that most people may not know.

I am a chocolate addict!

Anything else you would like to add?

No one is perfect, don’t be hard on yourself! In whatever you do, put in your best! Reach out if you need help and make tine for yourself and your loved ones as you only live once!

RELATED STORY:

Eye on risk (Asia Samachar, 27 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here