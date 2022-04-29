Uniform Sikhs out in force for Toronto’s Vaisakhi







Manjodh Singh and fellow Sikhs in uniform at the Vaisakhi 2022 event in Toronto

By Manjodh Singh | Canada |

April 24th 2022. #KhalsaDay #Toronto

Grew up attending this event every year and this past weekend, I filled the shoes of law enforcement and witnessed the great joy of officers in uniform.

Every year across Ontario, Sikh Canadians celebrate Vaisakhi (Baisakhi) – also known as Khalsa Day.

I was extremely fortunate to volunteer and do seva (selfless service) by complying #lawenforcement and #corrections duties on a such an auspicious day.

This was a great opportunity to remember, celebrate and educate communities about Sikh Canadians and the important contributions they have made and continue to make to Ontario’s social, economic, political and cultural fabric.

Photo taken by: Amy Fernandes.

Adapted from Manjodh Singh’s entry at hus LinkedIn page. He is a correctional officer at Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General

﻿

