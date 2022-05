Amar Singh (1940 – 2022), Ex KTM / Formerly Taiping

AMAR SINGH A/L LATE BACHAN SINGH & LATE FERSAN KAUR (EX KTM)

Village: Rauli

26.9.1940 – 12.5.2022

Our Loving Papa

Wife: Harjit Kaur A/P Late Kartar Singh

Children:

Late Paul Winder Singh Gill

Sharon Kaur Gill

Brothers:

Late Kartar Singh

Late Mehendar Singh

Late Ranjit Singh

Sisters:

Sarjit Kaur

Renjit Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12:30pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Last Respects: 10am to 12pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 21 May 2022 (Saturday), 10am to 12pm, at a Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Sharon 017 – 255 6628



Entry: 12 May 2022 | Source: Family



