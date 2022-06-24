Young Sikh chess knight bags 3 golds in Maldives

Sahib Singh

Indian youngster Sahib Singh bagged three gold medals at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship in Maldives.

He made a clean sweep of gold medals in all three formats – Classical, Rapid, and Blitz – for the Under-14 category. He scored an unbeaten 6/7 in the rapid event and an unbeaten 9/9 in the classical, with a performance rating of 2263.

The one-week event in Ukulhas ended on Thursday (June 23).

