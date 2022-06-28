Punjabi FC wins PJ mayor football tourney

Punjabi FC emerge champs at the Petaling Jaya Mayor Community Football 2022 – Photo: MBPJ Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Punjabi FC won the Petaling Jaya Mayor Community Football 2022 tournament held recently in conjunction with the 16th anniversary of the city.

Punjabi FC faced S Valley in the finals. The game ended 2-2, with Punjai FC emerging victorious in the penalty shootout.

Petaling Jaya mayor Mohamad Azhan Md Amir presented the trophy and RM2,000 cash prize to the winners (see photo below).

﻿

