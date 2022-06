Mata Kulwant Kaur (Kanto), (1935 – 2021) Bidor

LATE MATA KULWANT KAUR (KANTO)

Village: Thanda, Punjab

13.08.1935 – 29.8.2021

Husband: Late Sardar Santokh Singh

Children: Late Prasan Kaur, Harjit Kaur

Grandchildren: Sharmeen Kaur, Jesvinder Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Semrenjit Kaur, Chamandeep Kaur, Amardeep Singh, Sharandeep Singh & Novedeep Singh

Path da Bhog: 10 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10.00am to 12.00noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak

Contact:

Sharandeep – 0127271986

Novedeep – 0195891332

Those we love don’t go away.They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.



| Entry: 28 June 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here