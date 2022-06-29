Swearing an oath to the Queen a violation of religious freedoms, prospective lawyer says in lawsuit

Prabjot Singh Wirring, a prospective lawyer, is seen outside the Edmonton Law Courts in Edmonton on June 24. – Photo: Megan Albu/The Globe and Mail

A prospective lawyer in Edmonton is suing the provincial government and Law Society of Alberta for requiring him to swear an oath to the Queen to practise law, arguing that the rule violates his religious freedoms as a Sikh.

Prabjot Singh Wirring said doing so would compromise his faith and identity because he has already made an absolute oath to Akal Purakh, the divine being in Sikh tradition, as an Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh. Earlier this month, he filed a legal challenge against both bodies and seeks to provide an alternative oath, or be exempt, to be admitted to the bar.

Other provinces and territories in Canada, such as British Columbia and the Yukon, allow people with religious or conscientious objections to provide a different oath to practise law. In Alberta, individuals must swear to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors” under provincial legislation.

Mr. Wirring said the requirement has brought to the surface feelings of anger, frustration and sadness. He said it adds to experiences of racism and exclusion felt throughout his life and alienates him from his peers.

“Even when you are included in a certain space, or you’re around a table, I still have to explain and justify my existence. I don’t get to just be, like other people in the room,” Mr. Wirring said. “When we talk about inclusion, diversity and things like that, you have to acknowledge the burden that racialized people carry already. As a part of any calculation, you have to determine, which battles do I need to fight or have the energy to fight?

