Singapore to hang Malaysian drug peddler next week, family won’t get another visit

Kellvina with her uncle Kalwant Singh. Left: Kellvina in tears in a video shared by TJC

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The family of a Malaysian convicted of drug-related offense and scheduled for execution next week will not get another chance to see him face-to-face. Their one and only visit earlier this month would be the last.

Kalwant Singh, 32, had spent nine years in the death row after being convicted of possession of 60.15gm of diamorphine and trafficking 120.9gm of the drug. He was 23 years-old when he arrested in 2013.

“This morning, the family of Kalwant Singh, a Malaysian on death row in Singapore, was informed that his execution has been scheduled for next week, 7 July 2022,” pressure group Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) said in a tweet today.

Earlier this month, Kalwant’s sister Sonia and niece Kellvina paid him a visit, the first since early 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions. They were also hampered by financial and health reasons.

Kellvina had planned to pay him another visit on July 9 but it was not to be. The family’s plea to see him one last time before the execution was denied by the prison authorities.

“When they finally got to Singapore, they asked if they could be allowed an extra visit on Tuesday as visits for death row prisoners were usually on Saturday or Monday but (they) were refused,” Kellvina said, citing a video posted by TJC, reported Free Malaysia Today. TJC (@tjcsingapore) seeks to reform Singapore’s criminal justice system, starting with the the abolition of the death penalty.

