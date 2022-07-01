Sophisticated Kiranjit Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Mother of two Kiranjit Kaur ventured to South Korea recently as the reigning Mrs Universe Malaysia 2021. At the Mrs Universe 2021 finals which ended today, she bagged the Mrs Universe Sophisticated Title.

The 43-year-old product specialist at a private firm is studying a master’s degree in counselling psychology. She is single mother of two children aged 12 and 9.

