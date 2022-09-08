Missionary society first Ardaas contest for Singapore kids

All set to say the Sikh prayer – Photos: SMSS Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sikh Missionary Society Singapore (SMSS) held its first Ardaas contest recently for children aged 10 and below. The preliminary round was concluded on Saturday (Oct 1). The initiative was in conjunction with the GurtaGaddi celebrations of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. If keen, children can still get in touch to take part. (Photo: SMSS Facebook)

