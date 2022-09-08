Kavita Kaur knows she’s making a difference

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Johor-born Kavita Kaur is passionate about her job. And she’s all the more fired up as she can sense that she can make a difference in people’s life.

“What inspires me is actually making a difference in the lives of many individuals. One aspect is being able to offer a quality job to someone which improves their lives and second is knowing that person would be caring for the community. That satisfaction is like no other,” she told Asia Samachar.

Kavita was recently promoted to general manager at Singapore-based international specialist healthcare recruitment agency People360 Services.

The company provides recruitment and staffing solutions to government and private hospitals, nursing homes and aged care facilities and other private healthcare institutions. Its main disciplines of hire are nurses, allied health, and medical doctors.

Tell us something about your family?

I have a small little family which comprises my mum, elder brother, sister in law and three little nephews who mean the world to me. I am a graduate in Bachelors of Business Administration (Hons) Major in Human Resource Management from Multimedia University. Currently, I am pursuing my Executive Master of Business Administration from Multimedia University as well.

Tell us about your career?

I started my career as a Human Capital and Development Executive with the Pan Pacific Hotels Group and then moved on as a Senior Training Executive with the Thistle Group of Hotels. Eventually, I decided to specialize into Recruitment as I enjoy meeting new people and this is where I landed an opportunity via a referral with People360 Healthcare Recruitment, a Singapore based healthcare recruitment agency.

I started as a Recruitment and Research executive and was promoted to head the Malaysia branch as a Country Manager. I was then offered to come over to Singapore to lead the foreign recruitment division and now I have been promoted to General Manager eventually overseeing the entire operations of People360, Singapore. I have to thank my boss for believing in me to provide me with such amazing opportunities in my career and the sky’s my limit!

Tell us more about your parents?

My father Sardar Sukhdave Singh Sandhu father passed away in 2012. He was a Plant Manager with Carpet Raya Manufacturing. My mother Harbhajan Kaur Dhaliwal was a homemaker. She was originally from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia. My parents are the reason for who I am today for all their struggles and sacrifices that they have made to ensure I am able to be well equipped to be successful in my life. I am ever grateful for the support of my family, especially whatever my father has done for us. This success is a tribute to my late dad.

What inspires you to do your work?

In my current job, I deal with a lot of healthcare workers whose main duties are to provide care to the community. What inspires me is actually making a difference in the lives of many individuals. One aspect is being able to offer a quality job to someone which improves their lives and second is knowing that person would be caring for the community. That satisfaction is like no other.

Advice to people who want to follow in your footsteps?

I think the main important thing is hard work and perseverance. We never know what we are capable of until we push ourselves to do better every single day. Remember that the only competition should be yourself and you should try to be better everyday. Never stop learning and always be humble.

RELATED STORY:

HR veteran Koljit Singh joins chemical manufacturer Eastman (Asia Samachar, 29 March 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here