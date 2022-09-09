4 samosas for Rp10. Amritsar elder sells with a smile

Samosa seller in Amritsa – Photo: The Great Amritsar

70+ years old Babaji selling 4 samosa in 10Rs with smile on face and is still happy with his work. He says that until his body is fit, he will continue his work and not put burden on anybody. If someone comes to me and leave due to lack of money, I don’t like it so used to sell 4 samosas for 10 rupees for years. Baba ji likes to talk a lot, but same time concentrates on work. These kind of working people are the inspiration for today’s youth.

Location – Mahna Singh Road, Near Sri Darbar Sahib Sarai side (inside Sultanwind Gate)

70+ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਅਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਿਛਲੇ 50 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮਿ੍ਤਸਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮੋਸਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਦੇ ਯੁੱਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ 10 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ 4 ਸਮੋਸੇ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ , ਅਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਦੁਕਾਨ ਤੇ ਆਏ , 10 ਰੁਪਏ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪੇਟ ਭਰ ਕੇ ਜਾਏ ਤੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਵਾਧਾ ਜਿੰਦਗੀ ਭਰ ਚਲਦਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ , ਗਰੀਬ ਦਾ ਪੇਟ ਭਰਨਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ | ਜਦੋਂ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹਨੀ ਉਮਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋ ਤਾਂ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਜਦ ਤੱਕ ਹੱਥ ਪੈਰ ਚੱਲਦੇ ਨੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੇ ਬੋਜ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਨਾ, ਬਚੇ ਸੈਟ ਨੇ ਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਪ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਕੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ | Address – ਮਾਹਣਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੋਡ , ਸੁਲਤਾਨਵਿੰਡ ਗੇਟ , ਨਜ਼ਦੀਕ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸਰਾਂ ਵਾਲਾ ਗੇਟ

