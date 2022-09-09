Sardar Chanchal Singh (1932 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

SARDAR CHANCHAL SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH

14.12.1932 – 9.9.2022

Village: Musapur

Wife: Madam Deep Kaur d/o Santa Singh

Deeply missed by family & friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 9 September 2022 (Friday), at Kampung Tunku Chinese Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Path da Bhog: To be advised

Contact:
Ajmer Singh (019 283 3301)
Rashpall Kaur (012 210 7129)

Bapa never looked for praises
He was never one to boast
He just went on quietly working
For the ones he loved the most.

His dream were seldom spoken
His wants were very few
And most of the time his worrries went unspoken too.

He was there…. A firm foundation
Through all our storms of life
A sturdy hand to hold on to
In times of stress and strife.

One of our greatest blessings
The man that we called BAPA.

| Entry: 9 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

