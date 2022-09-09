Rabandar Kaur (1962-2022), Setiawangsa, Kuala Lumpur

RABANDAR KAUR D/O HARBANS SINGH

W/O LATE SJN MAJOR BALBIR SINGH

AGE: 60 YEARS

Passed away peacefully on 9th September 2022.

Last respects can be paid at Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10.00am – 12.00pm followed by Antim Ardaas and cremation on 9th September 2022 (Friday)

Dearly missed and forever remembered by:

Children:

Baljit Singh

Manjit Kaur

Inderjeet Kaur

Jagjit Kaur

Kushwinderjeet Singh

Jagir Singh

Grandchildren:

Nirratraj Singh

Haarraaj Singh

Miralyns Kaur

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Path da Bhog: 18 September 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Baljit +60 16-967 8590,

Kevin +60 11-3977 4750

Sheru +60 16-397 1954

| Entry: 9 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

