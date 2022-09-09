Rabandar Kaur (1962-2022), Setiawangsa, Kuala Lumpur

RABANDAR KAUR D/O HARBANS SINGH
W/O LATE SJN MAJOR BALBIR SINGH
AGE: 60 YEARS
Passed away peacefully on 9th September 2022.
Last respects can be paid at Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10.00am – 12.00pm followed by Antim Ardaas and cremation on 9th September 2022 (Friday)
Dearly missed and forever remembered by:
Children:
Baljit Singh
Manjit Kaur
Inderjeet Kaur
Jagjit Kaur
Kushwinderjeet Singh
Jagir Singh
Grandchildren:
Nirratraj Singh
Haarraaj Singh
Miralyns Kaur
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.
Path da Bhog: 18 September 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Baljit +60 16-967 8590,
Kevin +60 11-3977 4750
Sheru +60 16-397 1954
| Entry: 9 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
