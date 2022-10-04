Dementia to hit hard South Asians, says British expert

University of Wolverhampton’s dementia lead Dr Karan Jutlla (left) and nutritional therapist Anuja Jalota

“By 2051, we expect to have 2 million people in the UK living with dementia…and the steepest increase is going to be in the South Asian community because of the risk factors,” Dr Karan Jutlla tells Sikh Channel. Click here.

Dr Karan is the Dementia Lead for the Institute of Health at the University of Wolverhampton.

Thousands of south Asian people with dementia are being failed by outdated health and care services designed for white British patients, according to an alarming review that warns the UK is “woefully unprepared” to cope with a predicted sevenfold increase in cases, according to the programme at Sikh Channel.

People of south Asian heritage in the UK are more likely to develop the disease than the general population due to their higher risk of other illnesses, such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes, that increase the risk of dementia.

Dr Karan is joined by Nutritional Therapist Anuja Jalota. They are both from the he Alzheimer’s Society.

