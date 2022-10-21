Mata Harjit Kaur (1931 – 2022), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

MATA HARJIT KAUR

11.2.1931 – 21.10.2022

Age: 91

Village: Jagmalwali

Husband: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Bhagi Wandar

Deeply missed and forever cherished by Children, Son in law, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren and Great Grandchild

Last respects: 22 October, 2022 (Saturday), from 9:30am to 11:30am, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur followed by Cremation at 12 noon

Path da Bhog: 29 October, 2022 (Saturday), from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Jagjit Singh: 012 309 4620

Manjit Kaur: 012 692 4620

Taranjit Singh: 011 2133 3411

A loving, devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all

﻿

| Entry: 21 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also find us at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: editor@asiasamachar.com. For obituary announcements, click here.