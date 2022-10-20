Ipsos volunteers spend ‘meaningful morning’ at Singapore gurdwara

By Katharine Zhou | Singapore |

Over the weekend, a team of 20 Ipsos volunteers spent a meaningful morning at Silat Road Sikh Temple.

Over 800 meals were prepared in the kitchen, where our Ipsos volunteers made Indian rotis/chapatis. Volunteers took charge of the entire roti-making process – from portioning, kneading and rolling dough, to cooking it directly over a flame (making the rotis puff up) and finally topping it with ghee. Volunteers from our team also served an incredible langar meal (vegetarian) to members of the community, including the elderly and migrant workers who visited the temple.

I brought my family to join this meaningful and unique activity. It has been eye-opening experience for my 6 years old son, to help preparing dough, to observe the cooking in such a scale and help people who are in need. He certainly gets to appreciate food (and the preparation) much more, and obtained some unique exposure on the amazing culture.

A BIG THANK-YOU to our HiCom team for making this happen, and special thanks to Gurtej Singh Nagpal who helped coordinate the entire activity. Kudos to all volunteers spent their weekend participating this – we certainly had a very meaningful and fun Sunday together!

Ipsos is a global market research and polling company operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Katharine Zhou, the MD of Ipsos in Singapore, shared this entry at her LinkedIn page. Gurtej Singh Nagpal is a director at Ipsos Singapore.

