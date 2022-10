Satto @ Jasbir Kaur (1937 – 2022), Menglembu

SATTO @ JASBIR KAUR D/O BELA SINGH

25.8.1937 – 20.10.2022

Husband: Late Atma Singh Randhawa s/o Major Singh

Children / Spouses:

Manjeet Kaur / Late Sarjit Singh

Pritam Singh / Gurpritam Kaur

Late Ravinder Singh / Kiranjit Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Reetam Kaur

Seetam Kaur / Dr.Babba

Arjantam Singh

Balraj Singh / Hasmit Kaur

Rustam Singh

Manveer Singh

Keshvinder Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Aahil, Aareena, Aaleesha

Pevlyn Raj Kaur, Revlyn Raj Kaur

The cortege will depart for the Wadda Gudwara Ipoh Sikh Crematorium on 21st October 2022 (Friday) at 11.30am followed by cremation (saskaar) at 12.00pm

Sri Akand Path from Oct 27-29, 2022, at Gudwara Sahib Menglembu

Akhand Path begins (arambh) at 9am, 27 October (Thursday)

Path da Bhog, Kirtan and Antim Ardas: 10am-12pm, 29 October (Saturday)

Contact:

Pritam 017 575 2601

Balraj 017 523 3710



