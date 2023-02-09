Five decades later, Johor Bahru Istri Satsang still going strong

Joyous celebration. Johor Bahru Istri Satsang celebrates its 50th anniversary

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Johor Bahru Sikh ladies are still going strong. The Johor Bahru Istri Satsang celebrated its 50th anniversary with a get-together on Tues (Jan 7).

As part of the celebration, the band of ladies are donating RM70,000 to pay for the carpeting of Johor Bahru gurdwara. Previously, they had donated RM25,000 to the Punjabi school and RM31,000 for general renovations of the gurdwara.

RELATED STORY:

Johor Baru gurdwara to get RM600k state funding to building upgrade (Asia Samachar, 29 Oct 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.