Sdr Prithipal Singh (1956– 2023), Penang

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey, Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SDR PRITHIPAL SINGH A/L SARDOOL SINGH

Departed on 7th February, 2023.

Path Da Bhog: 25 February 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Achhinda Singh 019-2289579

| Entry: 10 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

