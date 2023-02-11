Online Class on Rituals in Sikhi (Karamkands)

By Asia Samachar | Sikhi |

What are rituals (karamkands)? Does Sikhi have rituals? If yes, what are their purpose? Have rituals crept back into Sikh institutions like gurdwaras and our daily lives?

These are some questions that will be explored in a Zoom class conducted by Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi, a former head granthi at the Subang gurdwara.

He has just concluded a Zoom series on Anand Kaaraj. And the response has been encouraging. The participants are happy with his approach, especially by responding promptly to questions in the Q&A sessions in each and every class. Clich here for a sample from a previous class.

Why attend the classes? Well, to learn, of course, at the comfort of your home. The class will transform the way you read and understand Gurbani. That is what some of previous learners have said about the classes conducted by Giani Ji.

Giani Jaspal will be discuss in detail through the weekly Zoom classes on Tuesdays. Time 8pm to 9.30pm (Malaysian, Singapore time); 5.30pm to 7pm (India time).

Investment: RM30 per month, money that will go towards keeping a good Sikh preacher up and moving.

If interested, call or Whatsapp Bachan Kaur +6012-621-6273 or Pritam Singh +6016-216-2474

Zoom classes for Gurbani Grammar & Anand Sahib (Asia Samachar, 17 July 2022)

What happens at a Sikh weddings? What do they sing, and how did it all start? (Asia Samachar, 30 Sept 2022)

