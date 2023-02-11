Hari Singh Mukhtiar Singh (1961 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

HARI SINGH A/L MUKTHIAR SINGH

21.3.1961 – 10.2.2023

Village: Thurkot

Wife: Nerwinderjit Kaur

Daughter: Jasreen Kaur

Son: Kiranjit Singh

Son-in-law: Jagdeesh Singh Gill

Grandchildren: Veehanjeet

Siblings:

Jagdis Kaur ( Katina @ jinder )

Harbans Kaur

Late Aranjit Singh

Amar Singh

Jasmail Kaur

Path da Bhog: 26 February 2023 (Sunday), from 6pm to 8pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Rano – 012 3086 339

Jasreen – 016 651 5590

Dershan Bichoo – 012 283 5909

Amar (Raja) – 018 292 9243

﻿

| Entry: 11 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

