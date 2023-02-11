Hari Singh Mukhtiar Singh (1961 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

HARI SINGH A/L MUKTHIAR SINGH
21.3.1961 – 10.2.2023
Village: Thurkot
Wife: Nerwinderjit Kaur
Daughter: Jasreen Kaur
Son: Kiranjit Singh
Son-in-law: Jagdeesh Singh Gill
Grandchildren: Veehanjeet
Siblings:
Jagdis Kaur ( Katina @ jinder )
Harbans Kaur
Late Aranjit Singh
Amar Singh
Jasmail Kaur
Path da Bhog: 26 February 2023 (Sunday), from 6pm to 8pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Rano – 012 3086 339
Jasreen – 016 651 5590
Dershan Bichoo – 012 283 5909
Amar (Raja) – 018 292 9243
| Entry: 11 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.