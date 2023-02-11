Dr Jasmeet Singh now director at Sungai Buloh Hospital

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dr Jasmeet Singh Sucha Singh is the new director at Sungai Buloh Hospital, effective Feb 7, 2023.

Dr Jasmeet was previously the director at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) since 2020. Among others, he also had a stint as the director of Hospital Kuala Kubu Baru.

He takes over from Dr Kuldip Kaur Prem Singh who retired in October 2022. She was prominent in the news during the Covid-19 pandemic as the hospital has been at the forefront of the country’s fight against the pandemic.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh human rights researcher named US health and medicine emerging leader (Asia Samachar, 14 Sept 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.