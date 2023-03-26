In Loving Memory: Kiran Kaur Sandhu (1977 – 2022)

KIRAN KAUR SANDHU

Born: 25 July 1977 Muar

Departed: 04 April 2022 Subang Jaya

Father: The late Dr. Harbhajan Singh Sandhu

Mother: Indra Rahpal

Sister: Maneeka Sandhu (Stephen Decker)

Brother: Dr. Vikram Singh Sandhu

Path da Bhog: 1 April 2023 (Saturday) at Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia (Address: 10, Lorong 51a/227b, Section 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

Program:

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Path Da Bhog

6:30 pm to 7:00 pm Rehraas

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Kirtan

Dinner served after Ardas

Her life was a blessing, her memory a precious treasure, Kiran is loved beyond words, missed beyond measure, forever dancing in our hearts.

Kiran was renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. We miss her wit, her charm and her big heart. The heart that served her so well in this world ultimately failed her at far too young an age.

We ask that in memory of Kiran and her one year anniversary that you do something for someone less fortunate than yourself. Feed the hungry, help an animal or simply admire something in nature.

Under a soft blanket of fallen leaves,

safe in the hush of the whispering trees

I have come home.

My time here on earth is now done,

all the noise and the clamour, the joy and the pain,

the powerful life force that drove me onwards

has slipped away into the quiet of eternity,

and I am at peace.

From now on, I will dance through your memories

threading thoughts of love through your heart.

The pain of loss will gradually ease, and the sadness will lift.

The days will be lighter, and the nights not so long,

for I am still here.

When you walk through this place, you will feel me

in the gentle touch of the breeze on your face,

in the sunlight dappling the forest floor,

in the murmur of the branches high above you,

I am all around.

I have returned to the place from whence I came,

to the elements that created me.

The earth that gave me the life I so loved

has now welcomed me back to her,

to be at one with all her beauty.

Here, under my blanket of fallen leaves

I have found my resting place.

I have come home.

Fran Hall

