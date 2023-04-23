Pavanpreet Singh (2003 – 2023), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

PAVANPREET SINGH S/O SANJIT SINGH

4.10. 2003 – 23.4.23

Father : Sanjit Singh

Mother : Baljit Kaur

Sister: Harpreet Kaur & Ausvin

Home address: Block 12-02-17, Flat Sri Melaka, Batu 4, Jalan 5/18 , Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Funeral to be held in Shamshan Bhoomi Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur on 24th April from 9.30 am to 12.30pm

Contact:

Baljit : 60 17-648 6042

Harpreet : 018 – 6666247

In loving memory, love leaves a memory no one can steal. He will forever be our champ.

| Entry: 23 April 2023 | Source: Family

