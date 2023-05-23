Gaganraaj Singh (2004 – 2023), Taman Wangsa Baiduri, Subang Jaya

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

GAGANRAAJ SINGH

1.2.2004 – 22.5.2023

Parents: Tejinder Singh & Jagjeet Kaur (Julie)

A loving & caring brother to Kaka Prabhjyot Singh

Paternal Grandson of H. Sarwan Singh & Kiranjit Kaur (Subang Jaya)

Maternal Grandson of Late Dr. Gurcharan Singh & Mdm. Dip Kaur (Taiping)

Last Respects at the Family Residence at No. 34, Persiaran Wangsa Baiduri 8, Taman Wangsa Baiduri, 47500 Subang Jaya on 23 May 2023 (Tuesday) from 9.00a.m. onwards.

Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path at 12.30p.m. Cortege leaves at 3pm.

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 23 May 2023 (Tuesday) at MPSJ Puchong Crematorium (Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor)

Path da Bhog: 10am -12pm, June 5th, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Tejinder +6017 333 2880

Jagjeet (Julie) +6017 660 6770

Manjeet +6017 535 5904

Gaganraaj was a brilliant individual, loving son, and caring brother. He always had a bright smile, charming laugh and good-natured demeanour. His nature was of strength and honour. As his friends say: there was never a dull moment with him.

He was a Prefect in Sri Dasmesh International School and was an active team player in all school activities. He also attained academic excellence in all facets of his studies. Many looked up to him as a role model and mentor.

Gaganraaj was part of the Malaysian Sikh Pipe and Drums band (Sri Dasmesh Band) that became World Champions in 2019… one of his proudest achievements!

His enduring qualities and fighting spirit continues to inspire everyone around him. Despite his hard-fought battle, he never complained and he was a warrior to the end. His humility, kindness, compassion, tenacity, and never wavering positivity will remain as a lasting legacy for us all.

Gaganraaj was a true blessing and gift to all who knew him… our lives are richer for knowing him.

| Entry: 23 May 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here