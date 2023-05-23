Kartar Kaur d/o Gurbaksh Singh, Tampin

SARDARNI KARTAR KAUR D/O GURBAKSH SINGH

Village Bhajauli, Ropar

Age: 90 years

Husband: Late Bhag Singh s/o Late Naranjan Singh (Tampin)

Passed away peacefully on 17 May 2023.

Mdm Kartar Kaur will be fondly remembered, cherished and greatly missed by family, relatives and friends near and far.

Children / Spouse

Rishpal Kaur / Swaran Singh

Shamsher Singh / Jeswant Kaur

Kuldeep Kaur

Gurdev Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Gurmeet Singh / Manje

Lt Col (R) Suvinder Singh / Dr Kuldip Kaur

Siblings

Nashatar Kaur (Punjab, India)

Ranjit Kaur (Punjab, India)

Jaswant Singh (UK)

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Sahej Path Da Bhog and Anthim Ardas will be held on 28 May 2023 (Sunday) at 11.15am at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin, followed by Guru Ka Langar thereafter.

For further information, please contact:

Shamsher Singh 012-610 3582

Gurdev Singh 012-330 0768

Gurmeet Singh 013-307 5885

Suvinder Singh 019-777 3781

| Entry: 23 May 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here