Kartar Kaur d/o Gurbaksh Singh, Tampin

SARDARNI KARTAR KAUR D/O GURBAKSH SINGH

Village Bhajauli, Ropar

               Age: 90 years

Husband: Late Bhag Singh s/o Late Naranjan Singh (Tampin)

Passed away peacefully on 17 May 2023.

Mdm Kartar Kaur will be fondly remembered, cherished and greatly missed by family, relatives and friends near and far.

Children / Spouse
Rishpal Kaur / Swaran Singh
Shamsher Singh / Jeswant Kaur
Kuldeep Kaur                              
Gurdev Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Gurmeet Singh / Manje
Lt Col (R) Suvinder Singh / Dr Kuldip Kaur

Siblings
Nashatar Kaur (Punjab, India)
Ranjit Kaur (Punjab, India)
Jaswant Singh (UK)

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Sahej Path Da Bhog and Anthim Ardas will be held on 28 May 2023 (Sunday) at 11.15am at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin, followed by Guru Ka Langar thereafter.

For further information, please contact:

Shamsher Singh  012-610 3582
Gurdev Singh      012-330 0768
Gurmeet Singh    013-307 5885
Suvinder Singh    019-777 3781

| Entry: 23 May 2023 | Source: Family

