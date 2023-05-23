Kartar Kaur d/o Gurbaksh Singh, Tampin

SARDARNI KARTAR KAUR D/O GURBAKSH SINGH
Village Bhajauli, Ropar
Age: 90 years
Husband: Late Bhag Singh s/o Late Naranjan Singh (Tampin)
Passed away peacefully on 17 May 2023.
Mdm Kartar Kaur will be fondly remembered, cherished and greatly missed by family, relatives and friends near and far.
Children / Spouse
Rishpal Kaur / Swaran Singh
Shamsher Singh / Jeswant Kaur
Kuldeep Kaur
Gurdev Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Gurmeet Singh / Manje
Lt Col (R) Suvinder Singh / Dr Kuldip Kaur
Siblings
Nashatar Kaur (Punjab, India)
Ranjit Kaur (Punjab, India)
Jaswant Singh (UK)
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Sahej Path Da Bhog and Anthim Ardas will be held on 28 May 2023 (Sunday) at 11.15am at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin, followed by Guru Ka Langar thereafter.
For further information, please contact:
Shamsher Singh 012-610 3582
Gurdev Singh 012-330 0768
Gurmeet Singh 013-307 5885
Suvinder Singh 019-777 3781
| Entry: 23 May 2023 | Source: Family
