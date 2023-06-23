Manmon Singh (1956 – 2023), Klang

MANMON SINGH A/L ATMA SINGH

30.10.1956 – 22.6.2023

With profound grief, this is to inform that Sardar Manmon Singh has passed on 22nd June 2023

A loving Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Brother-in-law & Uncle will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm. His loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Spouse: Gurmit Kaur (Sheena)

Children: Roshen Singh & Tara Kaur

Also missed by Brothers, Sisters Sisters-in-Law, Brothers-in-Law, Nieces, Nephews, Uncles & Aunties and Cousins.

Last respects: 12:30pm, 24th June 2023 (Saturday) at the MBPJ Public Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya

Saskar/Cremation: 1:00pm, 24th June 2023 (Saturday)

Cortege will leave the residence Apartment Cempaka, 3-105, Jalan 3/9 Bandar Baru Selayang, Batu Caves, Selangor at 11:30am (24th June 2023, Saturday)

For further information, please contact:

Joginder (Joe)- 010 214 1858

Ajit – 019 321 7771

Sangeetha- 017 4772104

| Entry: 23 June 2023 | Source: Family

