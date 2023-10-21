Rawang gurdwara set for foundation stone laying of new complex

Mata Isher Kaur, first Rawang Punjabi School teacher (7th from left) with students, circa 1956/1957.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikhs of Rawang have a big day tomorrow (Oct 22). They will be laying the foundation stone for their new gurdwara complex.

At about 11am, the Panj Pyae will lead the Sanggat for foundation stone laying in an event that starts with kirtan at 9am.

The last time the 85-year-old gurdwara in Rawang saw a major renovation was close to five decades.

Gurdwara Sahib Rawang (GSR) is now moving forward with a definite plan for a major renovation of the complex that houses the langgar (kitchen and dining hall), granthi room and offices.

