40,000 students gather at Amritsar for drug-free Punjab

Some 40,000 students sporting yellow turbans, dupattas, and scarves gathered at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar in a campaign to free the state of Punjab from drugs.

The gathering on Wednesday (Oct 18) saw the Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, filled with students.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav attended the launch of the local police’s ‘The Hope Initiative’ against drugs campaign.

