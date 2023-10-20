Gurdial Singh Sohi (1927 – 2023), Ex- FRIM Kepong

GURDIAL SINGH SOHI S/O HARNAM SINGH (EX- FRIM KEPONG)

1.4.1927 – 18.10.2023

Village: Sherpura Kalan, Jagraon, Ludhiana

Wife: Bhajan Kaur d/o Bala Singh

Children / Spouses:

Hardev Singh (MGC) / Kuldip Kaur Khosa

Tej Kaur / Gurdip Singh Dhaliwal (ex- Noble landmark)

Jasbir Singh (Tatt Khalsa Sewadar) / Munjit Kaur Pinder

Balwindar Kaur / Akbal Singh Gill (MAS)

Grandchildren:

Late Ashveen Kaur, Davinder Singh, Gurdesh Singh, Ishvinder Singh, Impledeep Kaur, Deshvinder Singh, Timrendeep Kaur, Mansimran Kaur, Bhavanpreet Kaur.

Great Grandchild: Aryan Singh

Path da Bhog: 28 Oct 2023 (Sat), from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, at Tatt Khalsa Diwan, KL

Contact:

Hardev Singh – 016-5575883

Jasbir Singh – 016-2217293

Sadly missed by all closed to him

