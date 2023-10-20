Gurdial Singh Sohi (1927 – 2023), Ex- FRIM Kepong

GURDIAL SINGH SOHI S/O HARNAM SINGH (EX- FRIM KEPONG)
1.4.1927 – 18.10.2023
Village: Sherpura Kalan, Jagraon, Ludhiana
Wife: Bhajan Kaur d/o Bala Singh
Children / Spouses:
Hardev Singh (MGC) / Kuldip Kaur Khosa
Tej Kaur / Gurdip Singh Dhaliwal (ex- Noble landmark)
Jasbir Singh (Tatt Khalsa Sewadar) / Munjit Kaur Pinder
Balwindar Kaur / Akbal Singh Gill (MAS)
Grandchildren:
Late Ashveen Kaur, Davinder Singh, Gurdesh Singh, Ishvinder Singh, Impledeep Kaur, Deshvinder Singh, Timrendeep Kaur, Mansimran Kaur, Bhavanpreet Kaur.
Great Grandchild: Aryan Singh
Path da Bhog: 28 Oct 2023 (Sat), from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, at Tatt Khalsa Diwan, KL
Contact:
Hardev Singh – 016-5575883
Jasbir Singh – 016-2217293
Sadly missed by all closed to him
| Entry: 20 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
