Satvinder Singh (1987 – 2023), Seremban

SARDAR SATVINDER SINGH S/O BIKAR SINGH

11.11.1987 – 22.10.2023

Passed away peacefully on 22nd Oct 2023.

Details of Saskar / Funeral as follows:-

Date: 25th Oct 2023 (Wed)

Time: 3pm

Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leaves the residence at 17, Batu 2/12, Jalan Jelebu, Ampangan, 70400 Seremban, at 2.30pm

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on 11 November 2023 (Sat) from 9am to 12pm

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following numbers:

Ajmeer Singh 019 308 0621

Taran 012 252 3342

| Entry: 22 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here