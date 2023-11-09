Guilty! Malaysian-born ex-nurse who paid Aussie man A$3,000 to have cop’s ‘d*** cut off’ after breakup

Karen Kaur Warburton and Queensland Police Inspector Don McKay – Photo: The Daily Mail

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

An ex-nurse and the man she paid A$3,000 to have her ex-boyfriend’s ‘d**k cut off and tongue cut out’ have been sentenced to several years behind bars, reports The Daily Mail.

Malaysian-born nurse Karen Kaur Warburton, 50, was sentenced in North Queensland’s Cairns District Court on Tuesday (Nov 7), after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to procure grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to procure a malicious act with intent.

She was sentenced to five years in jail, suspended after 16 months, for trying to ensure Queensland Police Inspector Don McKay would ‘never walk or talk again’ after their messy split, according to the report.

Judge Joshua Treviño KC said Warburton’s actions could ‘only be described as cold and calculated’, the report quoted Courier Mail.

“The seriousness in your offending is to be found not in the fact that no harm ultimately came to the complainant but rather that you made such plans in the first place,” he said. “You had multiple opportunities to reassess, to stop, to go no further with your plans. But you didn’t do that.’

Warburton and Insp McKay were in a relationship from March 2020 but had an ‘acrimonious’ breakup in early 2021, the report added.

