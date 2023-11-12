Fun-filled Diwali Cup in Malacca

The Married v Bachelors in Diwali Cup 2023 in Malacca

By Harban Singh | Malaysia |

The much awaited Diwali Cup annual hockey game in Malacca between the married and bachelors for 2023 was a rousing success.

Played at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium on Nov 11, 2023, it featured all the Malacca-born players and those presently residing in the state.

Thanks to the main organisers Karam, Shindey, Jasbeer and their team, it featured some former state and Malaysian international players.

The match lived up to it’s billing in the first three quarters with the score at 2-1, but experience and good teamwork saw The Married as runaway winners with Captain Inderjit and Anil scoring two goals each. Aside from these two players, Harnesh emerged as the outstanding player for the Married.

Tuchel scored for the Bachelors, with their first attempt at goal via a penalty corner. These young lads were good but lacked match temperament and teamwork, despite their age.

The earlier netball game was won by the Singles (‘Bachelors’) in Netball at 12-4.

RELATED STORY:

Malacca gurdwara elects first female president (Asia Samachar, 21 April 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here