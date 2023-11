Mata Jit Kaur (1947 – 2023), Menglembu

MATA JIT KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR BISHAN SINGH

18.6.1947 – 4.11.2023

Wife of Late Sardar Housin Singh

Passed away peacefully leaving behind:

Daughter & Son In Law: Jasveender Kaur & Dr Harjeet Singh

Son & Daughter In Law: Ameer Singh & Nithiyaanjali

Granddaughter: Dissha Harleeyn Kaur

Grandson: Veer Varshaan Singh

Son: Late Navindar Singh

And a host of relatives and friends to mourn her loss.

Saskar: 11.30am, 11 Nov 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Liew, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves at 10.15am from No 37, Jalan Camar 4/26, Villa Damansara, 47810 Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Akand Path at Gurdwara Sahib Menglembu, Ipoh from 13 Nov 2023 (Monday, 6pm) to 15 Nov 2023 (Wednesday)

Contact Person

Jasveender Kaur 012 3055 827

ਜੋਤਿ ਮਿਲੀ ਸੰਗਿ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਹਿਆ ਘਾਲਦਾ ॥

Joth Milee Sang Joth Rehiaa Ghaaladhaa ||

| Entry: 10 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

