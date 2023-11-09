Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa @ Santokh Singh (1947 – 2023), Formerly Kampung Chempaka, PJ & Bandar Puteri 8, Puchong

BULLAVEER SINGH DHANOA @ SANTOKH SINGH
20.5.5.1947 – 9.11.2023
Formerly from Kampung Chempaka,Petaling Jaya and/or Bandar Puteri 8, Puchong
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa known as Santokh Singh, on 9th November 2023.
Son of
Late Baboo Singh Dhanoa (Father -Talwandi Kalan, Ludhiana)
Madam Bachanako (Mother – Pind Barewala)
Spouse:
Nasip Kaur Sidhu ( Pontian, Johor )
Children / Spouse:
Reshminder Kaur Dhanoa / Ranjit Singh Sidhu
Jaswant Kaur Dhanoa / Amarjit Singh Bhullar
Late Manveer Singh Dhanoa
Inderjit Kaur Dhanoa / Balwant Singh Sidhu
Paramveer Singh Dhanoa
Ishpreet Singh Dhanoa / Nisha Kaur
Harsimran Kaur Dhanoa
Kashveen Kaur Dhanoa
Ashveen Kaur Dhanoa
Siblings / Spouse:
Bibi Sarjit Kaur Dhanoa @ Biba (Setapak/Melbourne) / Satwant Singh Gill
Late Sdr Telok Singh Dhanoa / Jaspal Kaur Chahal
Sdr Juginder Singh Dhanoa @ Joe (Shah Alam) / Malkit Kaur Gill
Bibi Kulwant Kaur Dhanoa @ Niki (K.Kangsar) / Late Teja Singh Sidhu
Bibi Amar Jeet Kaur Dhanoa / Surjit Singh Pandher
Late Sdr Naginder Singh Dhanoa / Amarjit Kaur @ Amri
Sdr Charanjit Singh Dhanoa
Grandchildren:
Mandeep Singh Bhullar
Amandeep Singh Sidhu
Hardeep Singh Bhullar
Jasheena Kaur Sidhu
Nerissa Kaur Bhullar
Jeevanraaj Singh Sidhu
Harsanam Kaur Sidhu
Bavishaa Kaur Sidhu
Raamveer Singh Dhanoa
Aarza Naseeb Kaur Dhanoa
Saskar / Cremation: 2.00pm – 4.00pm, 10th November 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew), Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves from residence at 79, Jalan Sentosa 44, off Jalan Meru at 12. 30pm
Contact Person:
+6012 974 0993 – Ish @ Gullu
+6017 920 3055 – Paramveer @ Rajey
+60 17 988 7212 – Mandeep
Entry: 9 Nov 2023
