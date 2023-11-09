Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa @ Santokh Singh (1947 – 2023), Formerly Kampung Chempaka, PJ & Bandar Puteri 8, Puchong

BULLAVEER SINGH DHANOA @ SANTOKH SINGH

20.5.5.1947 – 9.11.2023

Formerly from Kampung Chempaka,Petaling Jaya and/or Bandar Puteri 8, Puchong

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa known as Santokh Singh, on 9th November 2023.

Son of

Late Baboo Singh Dhanoa (Father -Talwandi Kalan, Ludhiana)

Madam Bachanako (Mother – Pind Barewala)

Spouse:

Nasip Kaur Sidhu ( Pontian, Johor )

Children / Spouse:

Reshminder Kaur Dhanoa / Ranjit Singh Sidhu

Jaswant Kaur Dhanoa / Amarjit Singh Bhullar

Late Manveer Singh Dhanoa

Inderjit Kaur Dhanoa / Balwant Singh Sidhu

Paramveer Singh Dhanoa

Ishpreet Singh Dhanoa / Nisha Kaur

Harsimran Kaur Dhanoa

Kashveen Kaur Dhanoa

Ashveen Kaur Dhanoa

Siblings / Spouse:

Bibi Sarjit Kaur Dhanoa @ Biba (Setapak/Melbourne) / Satwant Singh Gill

Late Sdr Telok Singh Dhanoa / Jaspal Kaur Chahal

Sdr Juginder Singh Dhanoa @ Joe (Shah Alam) / Malkit Kaur Gill

Bibi Kulwant Kaur Dhanoa @ Niki (K.Kangsar) / Late Teja Singh Sidhu

Bibi Amar Jeet Kaur Dhanoa / Surjit Singh Pandher

Late Sdr Naginder Singh Dhanoa / Amarjit Kaur @ Amri

Sdr Charanjit Singh Dhanoa

Grandchildren:

Mandeep Singh Bhullar

Amandeep Singh Sidhu

Hardeep Singh Bhullar

Jasheena Kaur Sidhu

Nerissa Kaur Bhullar

Jeevanraaj Singh Sidhu

Harsanam Kaur Sidhu

Bavishaa Kaur Sidhu

Raamveer Singh Dhanoa

Aarza Naseeb Kaur Dhanoa

Saskar / Cremation: 2.00pm – 4.00pm, 10th November 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew), Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves from residence at 79, Jalan Sentosa 44, off Jalan Meru at 12. 30pm

Contact Person:

+6012 974 0993 – Ish @ Gullu

+6017 920 3055 – Paramveer @ Rajey

+60 17 988 7212 – Mandeep

| Entry: 9 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

