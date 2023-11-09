In Sweet Rememberance: Sdr Randev Singh Bal (1962 – 2022)

In Sweet Rememberance

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Those who are sent, come, O Nanak; when they are called back, they depart and go.

||1|| (SGGS Ji, 1239)

SDR RANDEV SINGH BAL S/O BIBIJI JASPAL KAUR & LATE SDR MOHINDER SINGH BAL (MUAR)

3.9.1962 – 30.11.2022

Wife: Ranjit Kaur D/O Sarjan Singh

You are invited for the 1st barsi Paath da Bhog to be held on 18 November 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00 am -12.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar, Johor, Malaysia.

Missed by mother, wife, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins uncle, aunts, in-laws and friends.

Contact:

Ranjit Kaur- 012 299 5091

Harwant Singh – 010 241 2426

It’s going to be a year since we lost you and your presence is always missed. We pray and hope you are in God’s warm embrace.

| Entry: 9 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here