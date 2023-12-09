Gurdeep Kaur Bulwant Singh (1943 – 2023), Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

GURDEEP KAUR D/O BULWANT SINGH
20.11.1943 – 9.12.2023
Tampin, Negeri Sembilan
Husband: Late Gajjan Singh
Children / Spouses:
Ajitpal Singh Gill / Munpreet Kaur
Gurjeet Kaur Gill / Sukhvinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Ekvinraj Singh Gill
Jayzvinraj Singh Gill
Saskar/ Crematorium: 4.30pm, 9 Dec 2023 (Saturday) at Eternal Park Memorial Selandar
Cortege leaves at 3pm from 1464, Jalan Minang 4, Taman Minang 73000 Tampin, Negeri Sembilan
Contact:
Ajitpal Singh Gill – 016 616 0081
Gurjeet Kaur Gill – 019 662 2676
| Entry: 9 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
