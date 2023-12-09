Gurdeep Kaur Bulwant Singh (1943 – 2023), Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

GURDEEP KAUR D/O BULWANT SINGH

20.11.1943 – 9.12.2023

Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

Husband: Late Gajjan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Ajitpal Singh Gill / Munpreet Kaur

Gurjeet Kaur Gill / Sukhvinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Ekvinraj Singh Gill

Jayzvinraj Singh Gill

Saskar/ Crematorium: 4.30pm, 9 Dec 2023 (Saturday) at Eternal Park Memorial Selandar

Cortege leaves at 3pm from 1464, Jalan Minang 4, Taman Minang 73000 Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

Contact:

Ajitpal Singh Gill – 016 616 0081

Gurjeet Kaur Gill – 019 662 2676

| Entry: 9 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

