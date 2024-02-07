Sikhi knowledge for Canadian armed forces recruiting centre

WSO Canada officials making a presentation at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) recruiting centre – Photo: WSO Canada

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) recruiting centre should now be in a better position to understand Sikhs and their faith.

On Feb 2, World Sikh Organization of (WSO) Canada made a presentation to the to the officials, including an overview of Sikhi, articles of faith, duty to accommodate, and the WSO’s advocacy efforts to protect the rights and freedoms of Sikhs in Canada.

“Participants were highly engaged and asked a lot of constructive questions. They increased their understanding of Sikhs and how to better engage with our community in the Canadian context,” according to WSO.

The CAF Recruitment Centre team also reaffirmed their commitment to diversity and working to ensure the CAF recruitment efforts will be inclusive and representative of Canada’s population.

