Zii Jia defeats India’s Lakshya Sen to win Malaysia’s second Olympic medal

Malaysian medalists at Paris Olympics 2024: Single shuttler Zii Jia (left) and doubles pair Chia-Soh

By Asia Samachar | Europe |

It was a nail-biting playoff for the men’s badminton bronze medal at the Paris. Zii Jia managed to stay the course to beat India’s Lakshya Sen to win his first Olympic medal and the second bronze for Malaysia.

The national men’s singles shuttler Zii Jia won 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in a 71-minute match.

Malaysia’s first medal at the Paris games came from doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

