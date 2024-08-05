Sukhbir Badal ignores rebellion, reorganises Akali Dal core committee

Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) up against Akal Dal rebels (L-R) Prem Singh Chandumajra, Jagir Kaur and Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Parminder Singh Dhindsa

The battle for the soul of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) continues with Sukhbir Singh Badal pitted against a rebel group calling themselves the “Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar”.

After the party’s disastrous showing at the last polls, Sukhbir is still in no mood to make way for others to rejuvenate the party. Instead, he has doubled down to continue his firm grip on the party.

In the latest manoeuvre, Sukhbir has reorganised the party’s core committee, a 23-person team that makes up its highest decision-making body.

On Sunday (Aug 4), Sukhbir, who had twice served twice as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, has packed the committee with loyalists like Harjinder Singh Dhami, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Naresh Gujral, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Bikram Singh Majithia.

Sukhbir is also embroiled in a controversy following recent revelations that SAD chief had been meeting Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh despite an edict issued by the Akal Takht directing Sikhs not to maintain any relations with convicted rapist.

Sukhbir had also allegedly played a pivotal role in ensuring that the dera head received a pardon in September 2015, a move that has sparked outrage and demands for a thorough investigation into the matter. The dera chief had coveted controversy in 2007 when he allegedly wore clothes associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

Local media have reported that Sukhbir’s rival group has called for him to step down in view of the party’s defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Among the leaders in the group were former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala and former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjit Singh Rakhra, reported TNS.

