Hockey: Pakistan takes unexpected lead, but goes down 2-1 to India

Harmanpreet gets a hug from Hardik, India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir, China, on 14 Sept 2024

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir, China, today (Sept 14).

The match began with Pakistan taking an unexpected lead early in the game, courtesy of Ahmad Nadeem, who netted a goal in the 7th minute.

However, India’s star Harmanpreet Singh quickly leveled the score in the 13th minute, converting a penalty corner to make it 1-1. He went on to display his authority on the game when he scored another penalty corner.

At this juncture, India, Pakistan and Korea have qualified for the semi-finals, with Malaysia and China in contention to grab the final spot.

Al Jazera has this entry as Pakistan gave a good fight but missed out on so many penalty corners.

The Pakistani fans following this match must be reminiscing about the 1990s and 2000s when one man ruled the striking circle. Sohail Abbas, better known as the King of the Drag Flick, terrorised opposition all over the world with his unmatched accuracy from penalty corners, it said.

Abbas was the leading scorer in international hockey in its modern – astroturf – era and the second leading goalscorer of all time with 348 goals. To see Pakistan miss so many chances from penalty corners is a reflection of the state of hockey in the country, which has spiralled over the past decade or so, it added.

