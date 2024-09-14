First Mithi Yaad: Pritam Kaur d/o SS Matab Singh (1937 – 2023)

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory

PRITAM KAUR D/O LATE SS MATAB SINGH

Wife of Late Sarban Singh Parmar, Ranau Sabah

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

21st September 2024, (Saturday), 10 AM TO 12 PM

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

It’s been almost a year since you left us, but your spirit lives on in every cherished memory and in the lessons you taught us. We miss you more than words can express, and your legacy of love and strength will continue to inspire us.

We love you Mum/Nanima.

CONTACT DETAILS

Jasmin (Rita): 012 – 267 2129

Please treat this as a personal invitation to join us in remembrance of our dear mum.

| Entry: 14 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

