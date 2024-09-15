Chief Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh Grewal receivving medal from Malaysia’s first Agong in 1957. Right: Family – Photograb from The Star documentary Remembering our fathers and their love for the country

By Manjit, NZ | Letter To Editor |

Dear Editor,

Thanks for carrying the story of my dad on Merdeka Day, Merdeka: Contributions by Malayan police officers Pritam Singh Grewal and Ching Chee Ming (Asia Samachar, 31 Aug 2024).

The story is an example of so many other Sikhs who contributed to the making of Malaysia; laying the foundations so that it can be made majboot [ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ – strong] to be able to stand on its own.

What is remarkable of these men is that they had no support system as migrants other than the friends they made in the new country – learning a new language/culture/food and that too under 3 different regimes (British, Japanese and Malay). People who had little or no formal education not only built themselves and their new country but also produced today’s leading Sikh professionals and leaders. Indeed remarkable achievement and more so when we see how well they were regarded for their integrity, honesty and loyalty.

Alas their stories are getting lost and forgotten. People like me lost the opportunity to document all this when our parents were alive. So thanks a ton my friend for igniting interest once again of our community’s contributions to the nation.

An update: my sister met with Chin Chee Ming’s family over the weekend in Sitiawan after over 70 years! She also met with the Gurudawara lot and they were surprised to know that in the late 40s/early 50s, they had Punjabi classes in the Gurudawara Sahib! All this connection has become possible because of the story that your paper carried and HS Bedi’s interest in initiating this.

RELATED STORY:

Merdeka: Contributions by Malayan police officers Pritam Singh Grewal and Ching Chee Ming (Asia Samachar, 31 Aug 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here