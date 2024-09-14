Gearing up for Bhai Maharaj Singh Cup 2024

Bhai Maharaj Singh Cup 2024, a 5-a-side football competition, organised by the CSGB and YSA

At least three dozen teams are expected to take part in the Bhai Maharaj Singh Cup 2024, the 5-a-side football competition organised by the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) and Young Sikh Association Singapore (YSA).

The games on Oct 6, 2024 will be divided into three categories: men’s open, men’s veteran (40 and above) and women’s open. For more details, Whatsapp us at +6589120679 or +6591806227

Asia Samachar is a supporting partner of the one-day event.

