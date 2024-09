Mithi Yaad: Mata Harbhajan Kaur Sachdev, Kawaljit Kaur Sachdev and Sardar Harban Singh Sachdev (BP Gombak)

In Loving Memory

MITHI YAAD PATH DA BHOG

First Barsi of

Mata Harbhajan Kaur Sachdev

Madam Kawaljit Kaur Sachdev &

Barsi of Late Sardar Harban Singh Sachdev (BP Gombak)

Please do join us for:

Kirtan followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog at Gurudwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Jalan Pahang, KL on 22nd September 2024 from 9.00am to 11.00am. Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact: Dato’ Dr. Manjit – 019 310 1919

Sahinderpal – 019 269 4863

Deeply Missed by:

Vajinder Kaur & Rattanpal Singh

Dato’ Dr. Manjit Singh Sachdev & Datin Valerie

Melvender Singh Sachdev & Jagparveen Kaur

Sahinderpal Singh Sachdev & Paramjit Kaur

Mahinder Singh Sachdev & Ling Siew Chin

Dr. Jasbir Singh Sachdev & Amerjeet Kaur

Keshmahinder Kaur & John Mcgovern

Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here