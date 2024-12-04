Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh (1936 -2024), Seremban

MAJOR (RTD) RANJIT SINGH S/O BERIAM SINGH

Seremban

26.9.1936 – 4.12.2024

Passed away peacefully on Dec 4, 2024, leaving behind his beloved children, relatives and a host of friends.

Wife: Late Sardarni Hermit Kaur d/o Raghbir Singh

Children / Spouses:

Pritipal Singh / Megumi Omae

Rashpal Singh / Siti Farida

Satinderpal Singh / Sharonjit Kaur

Shareen Kaur / Gananathan

Grandchildren: Micheal Singh Rai, Andrew Singh Rai, Anna Omae Rai, Filza Sofia NurRidwan, Taslyn Kaur

VISITATION

The visitation will be held at the residence (No 3053, Jalan Seroja 30, Seremban Garden, 70450, Negeri Sembilan) from 5pm onwards, 4 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)

FINAL RITES

5 Dec 2024 (Thurday)

2:30pm: Cortège leaves from residence

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG

14 Dec 2024 (Saturday)

From 3pm-5pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Paul 012 312 4689

Shareen 017 364 7074

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here