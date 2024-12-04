Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh (1936 -2024), Seremban

MAJOR (RTD) RANJIT SINGH S/O BERIAM SINGH
Seremban
26.9.1936 – 4.12.2024
Passed away peacefully on Dec 4, 2024, leaving behind his beloved children, relatives and a host of friends.
Wife: Late Sardarni Hermit Kaur d/o Raghbir Singh
Children / Spouses:
Pritipal Singh / Megumi Omae
Rashpal Singh / Siti Farida
Satinderpal Singh / Sharonjit Kaur
Shareen Kaur / Gananathan
Grandchildren: Micheal Singh Rai, Andrew Singh Rai, Anna Omae Rai, Filza Sofia NurRidwan, Taslyn Kaur
VISITATION
The visitation will be held at the residence (No 3053, Jalan Seroja 30, Seremban Garden, 70450, Negeri Sembilan) from 5pm onwards, 4 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)
FINAL RITES
5 Dec 2024 (Thurday)
2:30pm: Cortège leaves from residence
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
PATH DA BHOG
14 Dec 2024 (Saturday)
From 3pm-5pm
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Paul 012 312 4689
Shareen 017 364 7074
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 4 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here