Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh (1936 -2024), Seremban

By -
0
36

MAJOR (RTD) RANJIT SINGH S/O BERIAM SINGH

Seremban

26.9.1936 – 4.12.2024

Passed away peacefully on Dec 4, 2024, leaving behind his beloved children, relatives and a host of friends.

Wife: Late Sardarni Hermit Kaur d/o Raghbir Singh

Children / Spouses:
Pritipal Singh / Megumi Omae
Rashpal Singh / Siti Farida
Satinderpal Singh / Sharonjit Kaur
Shareen Kaur / Gananathan

Grandchildren: Micheal Singh Rai, Andrew Singh Rai, Anna Omae Rai, Filza Sofia NurRidwan, Taslyn Kaur

VISITATION
The visitation will be held at the residence (No 3053, Jalan Seroja 30, Seremban Garden, 70450, Negeri Sembilan) from 5pm onwards, 4 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)

FINAL RITES
5 Dec 2024 (Thurday)
2:30pm: Cortège leaves from residence
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG
14 Dec 2024 (Saturday)
From 3pm-5pm
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Paul 012 312 4689
Shareen 017 364 7074

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY