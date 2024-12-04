Mata Bhajan Kaur @ Pajan Kaur (1944-2024), Setapak

It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Beloved Mother

MATA BHAJAN KAUR @ PAJAN KAUR

W/O LATE SARDAR PURAN SINGH @ MEJAR FORMERLY FROM AIR PANAS, SETAPAK AND

DAUGHTER OF LATE SARDAR TOTA SINGH, BENTONG PAHANG AND DAUGHTER IN LAW OF LATE SARDAR SOHAN SINGH, LABU ROAD SEREMBAN

(28.6.1944 – 3.12.2024)

Sadly and dearly missed by:

Sons / Daughters-in-law:

Satwant Singh Malhi (Police) / Ravinder Kaur

Kaldip Singh Malhi

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh

Late Sardar Kalwant Singh

Grandchildren:

Jagdeep Singh Malhi

Gurvindar Singh Malhi

FINAL RITES

5 Dec 2024 (THURSDAY)

10:30am: Arrival at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

12:00pm: Saskar (Cremation)

Path Da Bhog: To be updated

Satwant Singh @ Jerry 016 652 3959

Kaldip Singh 018 229 0791

| Entry: 4 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

