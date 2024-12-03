Professor Dr. Manjit Singh Sidhu (1943 – 2024), Mantin

Professor Dr. Manjit Singh Sidhu s/o Karpal Singh

2-7-1943 – 21-11-2024 (81 years old)

Passed away peacefully on 21st November 2024 in Amritsar, Punjab, leaving behind beloved children, relatives and friends. Cremation was held on 25th November 2024 at Amritsar, Punjab.

Prof Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu was author of a number of books related to Sikhs, including Sikhs in Malaysia (published 1991), Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia (2017), Sikhs and Sikh Institutions In Pakistan (2017) and its Panjabi translation Pakistan Vich Sikh Ate Sikh Sansthawan, its Panjabi translation Pakistan Vich Sikh Ate Sikh Sansthawan and Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia (Volume 2) (2024).

PAATH DA BHOG & ANTHIM ARDAS

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

7th December 2024 (Saturday)

From 5.00pm to 7.00pm

Contact: Amanjit Singh (Son) 016 – 504 9390 (WhatsApp)

